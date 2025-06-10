Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Elanco Animal Health Inc [NYSE: ELAN] gained 0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $13.92 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 8924818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $14.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2024, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ELAN stock. On January 05, 2024, analysts increased their price target for ELAN shares from 13 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELAN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 13.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.02, while it was recorded at 13.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.28 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elanco Animal Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Inc go to 6.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Elanco Animal Health Inc [ELAN]

The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 83.58 million shares, which is approximately 16.9128%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$761.94 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$713.53 million in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 10.0056%.