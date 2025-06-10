Deutsche Bank slashes price target on PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] – find out why.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [NASDAQ: PDD] gained 1.01% or 1.02 points to close at $101.62 with a heavy trading volume of 7938979 shares.

The daily chart for PDD points out that the company has recorded 2.95% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.95M shares, PDD reached to a volume of 7938979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $128.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $130, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on PDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDD Holdings Inc ADR is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.66.

Trading performance analysis for PDD stock

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.88, while it was recorded at 99.91 for the last single week of trading, and 111.84 for the last 200 days.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PDD Holdings Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD Holdings Inc ADR go to 5.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PDD Holdings Inc ADR [PDD]

The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11.98 million shares, which is approximately 0.8082%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 35.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.67 billion in PDD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$3.87 billion in PDD stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4912%.