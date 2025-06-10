Deutsche Bank lifts Coupang Inc [CPNG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coupang Inc [NYSE: CPNG] jumped around 0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $28.47 at the close of the session, up 0.07%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 8094092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $30.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $31, while CLSA kept a Outperform rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 52.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc [CPNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 11.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.59 for Coupang Inc [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 28.41 for the last single week of trading, and 24.04 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupang Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupang Inc go to 131.46%.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc [CPNG]

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 349.54 million shares, which is approximately 19.5384%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 171.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.59 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$1.8 billion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8008%.