Coty Inc [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $6.00 billion, down -28.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8521944 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $4.37 billion, with 872.30 million shares outstanding and 368.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 8521944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Coty Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on COTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.35 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.84 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 15.72%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41.36 million shares, which is approximately 4.7304%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$360.01 million in COTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$341.33 million in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8957%.