Core Scientific Inc [CORZ] Stock trading around $12.71 per share: What’s Next?

Core Scientific Inc [NASDAQ: CORZ] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $12.71.

Core Scientific Inc stock has also gained 16.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CORZ stock has inclined by 58.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.25% and lost -9.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CORZ stock reached $3.79 billion, with 299.09 million shares outstanding and 257.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.74M shares, CORZ reached a trading volume of 12388787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORZ shares is $18.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citizens JMP have made an estimate for Core Scientific Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Core Scientific Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on CORZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Scientific Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.21.

CORZ stock trade performance evaluation

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, CORZ shares gained by 34.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 12.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Core Scientific Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.26 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Core Scientific Inc [CORZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CORZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12.58 million shares, which is approximately 7.0476%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.75 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$90.66 million in CORZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$79.05 million in CORZ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7618%.