Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] Stock trading around $22.40 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc [NYSE: CAG] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $22.40 at the close of the session, up 0.04%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 8563630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $25.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2025, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $26, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

How has CAG stock performed recently?

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.81 for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 22.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Conagra Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Earnings analysis for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc go to -4.18%.

Insider trade positions for Conagra Brands Inc [CAG]

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57.35 million shares, which is approximately 11.9829%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 47.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.34 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$647.76 million in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7623%.