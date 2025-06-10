Coca-Cola Co [KO] gain 15.27% so far this year. What now?

Coca-Cola Co [NYSE: KO] closed the trading session at $71.77.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.27 percent and weekly performance of -0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.36M shares, KO reached to a volume of 12078424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coca-Cola Co [KO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KO shares is $79.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KO stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Coca-Cola Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $69 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $73, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on KO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola Co is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for KO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20.

KO stock trade performance evaluation

Coca-Cola Co [KO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, KO shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Coca-Cola Co [KO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.45, while it was recorded at 71.31 for the last single week of trading, and 68.07 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coca-Cola Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coca-Cola Co [KO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola Co go to 6.11%.

Coca-Cola Co [KO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KO stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 400.0 million shares, which is approximately 9.2829%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 370.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.6 billion in KO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$19.73 billion in KO stock with ownership which is approximately 7.1919%.