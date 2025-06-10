Citius Oncology Inc [CTOR] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $3

Citius Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: CTOR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.19%.

Over the last 12 months, CTOR stock dropped by -88.93%. The one-year Citius Oncology Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.0. The average equity rating for CTOR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $88.01 million, with 71.55 million shares outstanding and 3.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, CTOR stock reached a trading volume of 12447547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Citius Oncology Inc [CTOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTOR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTOR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Oncology Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CTOR Stock Performance Analysis:

Citius Oncology Inc [CTOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.19. With this latest performance, CTOR shares gained by 45.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.27 for Citius Oncology Inc [CTOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8216, while it was recorded at 1.0207 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1161 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Citius Oncology Inc Fundamentals:

Citius Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.05 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Citius Oncology Inc [CTOR] Institutonal Ownership Details