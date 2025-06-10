Citigroup lifts Merck & Co Inc [MRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Merck & Co Inc [NYSE: MRK] gained 0.46% or 0.36 points to close at $79.33 with a heavy trading volume of 18285655 shares.

The daily chart for MRK points out that the company has recorded -21.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.49M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 18285655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co Inc [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $102.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Merck & Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Merck & Co Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $128 to $105, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on MRK stock. On February 10, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for MRK shares from 121 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co Inc is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co Inc [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Merck & Co Inc [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.74, while it was recorded at 78.27 for the last single week of trading, and 96.32 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Merck & Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Merck & Co Inc [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co Inc go to 11.66%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Merck & Co Inc [MRK]

The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 244.68 million shares, which is approximately 9.6558%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 207.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.66 billion in MRK stocks shares.