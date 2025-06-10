Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] gain 20.04% so far this year. What now?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] gained 0.59% or 0.04 points to close at $6.77 with a heavy trading volume of 11695135 shares.

The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 17.53% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.41M shares, CX reached to a volume of 11695135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2025, representing the official price target for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on CX stock. On October 29, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CX shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.30 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.97 for the last 200 days.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 11.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 31.99 million shares, which is approximately 2.1757%. FMR LLC, holding 20.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$132.8 million in CX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.7 million in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.3594%.