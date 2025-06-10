Cameco Corp [CCJ] gain 30.20% so far this year. What now?

Cameco Corp [NYSE: CCJ] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 10.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $66.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15978461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cameco Corp stands at 4.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.46%.

The market cap for CCJ stock reached $29.13 billion, with 435.32 million shares outstanding and 433.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, CCJ reached a trading volume of 15978461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cameco Corp [CCJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cameco Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Cameco Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corp is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 64.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

How has CCJ stock performed recently?

Cameco Corp [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.01. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 35.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.10 for Cameco Corp [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.33, while it was recorded at 61.40 for the last single week of trading, and 49.07 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corp [CCJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cameco Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for Cameco Corp [CCJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corp go to 59.74%.

Insider trade positions for Cameco Corp [CCJ]

The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37.72 million shares, which is approximately 8.3801%. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., holding 17.24 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$847.84 million in CCJ stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $$798.62 million in CCJ stock with ownership which is approximately 3.6061%.