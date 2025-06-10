Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY] fell -13.37% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [NYSE: BMY] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.00.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9702857 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stands at 0.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $99.72 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 2.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.79M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 9702857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $55.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.89, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 54.15 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co go to 72.94%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co [BMY]

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186.57 million shares, which is approximately 9.2043%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 158.66 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.59 billion in BMY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.8 billion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5114%.