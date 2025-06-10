Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] stock Upgrade by Needham analyst, price target now $113

Boston Scientific Corp [NYSE: BSX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.96%.

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 31.82%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.1. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $148.00 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 8482349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $120.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.83, while it was recorded at 102.10 for the last single week of trading, and 94.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corp Fundamentals:

Boston Scientific Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp go to 13.99%.

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 141.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.6192%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 129.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.0 billion in BSX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$9.74 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 8.5964%.