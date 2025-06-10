BMO Capital Markets lifts Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Novo Nordisk ADR [NYSE: NVO] surged by $0.83 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $75.46.

Novo Nordisk ADR stock has also gained 3.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVO stock has declined by -4.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.75% and lost -12.28% year-on date.

The market cap for NVO stock reached $254.01 billion, with 3.37 billion shares outstanding and 3.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.86M shares, NVO reached a trading volume of 10857594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $98.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Novo Nordisk ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk ADR is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

NVO stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, NVO shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.50, while it was recorded at 73.14 for the last single week of trading, and 93.80 for the last 200 days.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Novo Nordisk ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk ADR go to 18.92%.

Novo Nordisk ADR [NVO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVO stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 21.22 million shares, which is approximately 0.476%. FMR LLC, holding 19.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.78 billion in NVO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$2.09 billion in NVO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.3272%.