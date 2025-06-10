BlackBerry Ltd [BB] Is Currently 1.94 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $4.21.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.38 percent and weekly performance of 4.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.14M shares, BB reached to a volume of 9279265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2024, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $4, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on BB stock. On May 18, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BB shares from 4.20 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 193.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.42 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 46.72 million shares, which is approximately 7.9218%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 33.33 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$82.66 million in BB stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$71.45 million in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8466%.