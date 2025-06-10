Barclays lifts Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Companies Inc [NYSE: RKT] closed the trading session at $12.75.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.66 percent and weekly performance of 1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.41M shares, RKT reached to a volume of 7839637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $13.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2025, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

RKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, RKT shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.41 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.35 and a Current Ratio set at 0.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rocket Companies Inc [RKT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rocket Companies Inc go to 63.72%.

Rocket Companies Inc [RKT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12.1 million shares, which is approximately 8.6623%. FMR LLC, holding 11.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$152.91 million in RKT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$127.61 million in RKT stock with ownership which is approximately 6.6691%.