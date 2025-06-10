Argus slashes price target on Copart, Inc [CPRT] – find out why.

Copart, Inc [NASDAQ: CPRT] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $50.15.

Copart, Inc stock has also loss -1.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRT stock has declined by -5.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.36% and lost -12.62% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRT stock reached $48.49 billion, with 966.81 million shares outstanding and 884.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, CPRT reached a trading volume of 8651124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Copart, Inc [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Copart, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Copart, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CPRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 41.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.91.

CPRT stock trade performance evaluation

Copart, Inc [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, CPRT shares dropped by -18.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.12 for Copart, Inc [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.00, while it was recorded at 50.36 for the last single week of trading, and 56.26 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc [CPRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Copart, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.91 and a Current Ratio set at 7.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Copart, Inc [CPRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc go to 10.20%.

Copart, Inc [CPRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100.64 million shares, which is approximately 10.2975%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 69.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.75 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.08 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9328%.