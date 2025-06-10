Argus lifts Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chipotle Mexican Grill [NYSE: CMG] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -2.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $51.13.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10133338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chipotle Mexican Grill stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for CMG stock reached $68.89 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, CMG reached a trading volume of 10133338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMG shares is $58.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMG stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $58 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $70, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CMG stock. On February 05, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CMG shares from 59 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

How has CMG stock performed recently?

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, CMG shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.27, while it was recorded at 51.69 for the last single week of trading, and 55.49 for the last 200 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings analysis for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chipotle Mexican Grill go to 14.93%.

Insider trade positions for Chipotle Mexican Grill [CMG]

The top three institutional holders of CMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119.81 million shares, which is approximately 8.7271%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 109.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.86 billion in CMG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.45 billion in CMG stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0129%.