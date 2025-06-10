Applovin Corp [APP] gain 18.46% so far this year. What now?

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.56%.

Over the last 12 months, APP stock rose by 358.47%. The one-year Applovin Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.77. The average equity rating for APP stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $129.81 billion, with 307.67 million shares outstanding and 211.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, APP stock reached a trading volume of 7778154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Applovin Corp [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $484.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Applovin Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $375, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on APP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 21.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 225.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 51.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.68.

APP Stock Performance Analysis:

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 12.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 313.42, while it was recorded at 406.13 for the last single week of trading, and 274.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applovin Corp Fundamentals:

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.68 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

APP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applovin Corp go to 47.01%.

Applovin Corp [APP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19.1 million shares, which is approximately 5.6909%. GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 13.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.11 billion in APP stocks shares; and GQG PARTNERS LLC, currently with $$1.09 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8878%.