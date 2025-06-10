American Resources Corporation [AREC] Is Currently 25.04 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Resources Corporation [NASDAQ: AREC] price surged by 25.04 percent to reach at $0.17.

The one-year AREC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.5. The average equity rating for AREC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Resources Corporation [AREC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Resources Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 210.57.

AREC Stock Performance Analysis:

American Resources Corporation [AREC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, AREC shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.88 for American Resources Corporation [AREC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7687, while it was recorded at 0.7163 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7995 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

American Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

American Resources Corporation [AREC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AREC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.96 million shares, which is approximately 3.8274%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 0.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.63 million in AREC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$0.52 million in AREC stock with ownership which is approximately 0.923%.