American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $5.27 billion, down -37.85% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [NYSE: AEO] price surged by 1.97 percent to reach at $0.2.

The one-year AEO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.12. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2025, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AEO stock. On January 21, 2025, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.07 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.03, while it was recorded at 10.26 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

AEO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc go to -7.60%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28.93 million shares, which is approximately 14.9386%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.21 million in AEO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $407.34 million in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 10.5378%.