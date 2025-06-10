Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] moved up 1.76: Why It’s Important

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [NYSE: BABA] surged by $2.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $121.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock has also gained 5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BABA stock has declined by -8.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.04% and gained 43.27% year-on date.

The market cap for BABA stock reached $290.87 billion, with 2.39 billion shares outstanding and 2.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.82M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 10099556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $163.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $180, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BABA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

BABA stock trade performance evaluation

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, BABA shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.80, while it was recorded at 119.05 for the last single week of trading, and 105.64 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR go to 10.41%.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR [BABA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10.77 million shares, which is approximately 0.4365%. PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 21.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.57 billion in BABA stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $$1.32 billion in BABA stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0932%.