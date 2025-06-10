AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] moved up 18.55: Why It’s Important

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [AMEX: UAVS] closed the trading session at $1.47.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.64 percent and weekly performance of 13.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 61.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, UAVS reached to a volume of 21151829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAVS shares is $18.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

UAVS stock trade performance evaluation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 61.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0112, while it was recorded at 1.2120 for the last single week of trading, and 4.7794 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc [UAVS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 0.16 million shares, which is approximately 0.0263%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 78437.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$39224.0 in UAVS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$32650.0 in UAVS stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0105%.