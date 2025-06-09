Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] Revenue clocked in at $761.30 million, down -79.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Wolfspeed Inc [NYSE: WOLF] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.39.

Wolfspeed Inc stock has also gained 16.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOLF stock has declined by -76.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -86.76% and lost -79.13% year-on date.

The market cap for WOLF stock reached $216.32 million, with 155.62 million shares outstanding and 154.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.29M shares, WOLF reached a trading volume of 16813082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOLF shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOLF stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wolfspeed Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $17 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for Wolfspeed Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $15, while TD Cowen kept a Hold rating on WOLF stock. On August 22, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for WOLF shares from 48 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wolfspeed Inc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54.

WOLF stock trade performance evaluation

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.81. With this latest performance, WOLF shares dropped by -66.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7586, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 7.0543 for the last 200 days.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wolfspeed Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wolfspeed Inc go to 15.58%.

Wolfspeed Inc [WOLF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WOLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.52 million shares, which is approximately 10.7119%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 13.23 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$301.06 million in WOLF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$286.9 million in WOLF stock with ownership which is approximately 9.9848%.