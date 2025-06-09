why Plug Power Inc [PLUG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.78

Plug Power Inc [NASDAQ: PLUG] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 11.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.97.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 189583017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plug Power Inc stands at 8.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.44%.

The market cap for PLUG stock reached $1.05 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.74M shares, PLUG reached a trading volume of 189583017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plug Power Inc [PLUG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $1.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has PLUG stock performed recently?

Plug Power Inc [PLUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.80. With this latest performance, PLUG shares gained by 24.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9528, while it was recorded at 0.9010 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7745 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc [PLUG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plug Power Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

Earnings analysis for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc go to 53.08%.

Insider trade positions for Plug Power Inc [PLUG]

The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.97 million shares, which is approximately 9.4953%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.35 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$145.28 million in PLUG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$66.87 million in PLUG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8952%.