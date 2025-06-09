why Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.79

Oscar Health Inc [NYSE: OSCR] plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.42.

Oscar Health Inc stock has also gained 11.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OSCR stock has declined by -3.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.29% and gained 14.73% year-on date.

The market cap for OSCR stock reached $3.93 billion, with 217.98 million shares outstanding and 180.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.81M shares, OSCR reached a trading volume of 14437767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $18.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $13.50, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.30.

OSCR stock trade performance evaluation

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.74. With this latest performance, OSCR shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.72 for the last 200 days.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oscar Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oscar Health Inc [OSCR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc go to 166.34%.

Oscar Health Inc [OSCR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.38 million shares, which is approximately 7.2839%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 14.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$224.25 million in OSCR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$201.33 million in OSCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.332%.