why NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $171.56

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] gained 1.24% on the last trading session, reaching $141.72 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 273.10M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 153191536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $171.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $140 to $175. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2025, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on NVDA stock. On April 16, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for NVDA shares from 170 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 47.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for NVDA stock

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.33 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.40, while it was recorded at 140.45 for the last single week of trading, and 127.22 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corp go to 29.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2.14 billion shares, which is approximately 8.7264%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.84 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$227.22 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$128.96 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2473%.