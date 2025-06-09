why NuCana plc ADR [NCNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.75

NuCana plc ADR [NASDAQ: NCNA] gained 26.33% or 0.01 points to close at $0.05 with a heavy trading volume of 294371545 shares.

The daily chart for NCNA points out that the company has recorded -96.01% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 50.62M shares, NCNA reached to a volume of 294371545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNA shares is $23.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for NuCana plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for NuCana plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on NCNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuCana plc ADR is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for NCNA stock

NuCana plc ADR [NCNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.36. With this latest performance, NCNA shares dropped by -83.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4579, while it was recorded at 0.0467 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5335 for the last 200 days.

NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NuCana plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NuCana plc ADR [NCNA]