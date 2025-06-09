why MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.58

MARA Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MARA] jumped around 0.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $15.78 at the close of the session, up 6.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.61M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 61129234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $20.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MARA Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2025, representing the official price target for MARA Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MARA stock. On December 10, 2024, analysts increased their price target for MARA shares from 12 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MARA Holdings Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has MARA stock performed recently?

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.93, while it was recorded at 15.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.89 for the last 200 days.

MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MARA Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Insider trade positions for MARA Holdings Inc [MARA]

The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43.02 million shares, which is approximately 15.436%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$640.99 million in MARA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$211.25 million in MARA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.819%.