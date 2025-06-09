why KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

KULR Technology Group Inc [AMEX: KULR] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 7.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.18.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13410474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KULR Technology Group Inc stands at 6.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for KULR stock reached $352.19 million, with 284.52 million shares outstanding and 255.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, KULR reached a trading volume of 13410474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KULR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KULR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for KULR Technology Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KULR Technology Group Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has KULR stock performed recently?

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, KULR shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2738, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2328 for the last 200 days.

KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

KULR Technology Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.58 and a Current Ratio set at 8.96.

Insider trade positions for KULR Technology Group Inc [KULR]

The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4.85 million shares, which is approximately 2.6741%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.43 million in KULR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$0.29 million in KULR stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4007%.