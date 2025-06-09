why ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.40

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.15 at the close of the session, up 8.62%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 18790304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2025, representing the official price target for ImmunityBio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IBRX stock. On May 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IBRX shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.05.

How has IBRX stock performed recently?

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.42. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

Insider trade positions for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.83 million shares, which is approximately 2.0135%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 11.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$72.19 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$49.7 million in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 1.1448%.