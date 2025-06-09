why HP Inc [HPQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.96

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.18 at the close of the session, up 1.94%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.45M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 12429964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $26.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for HP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $39 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2025, representing the official price target for HP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $38, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on HPQ stock. On November 27, 2024, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 32 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for HP Inc [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.92, while it was recorded at 25.07 for the last single week of trading, and 32.12 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HP Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc go to 2.06%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc [HPQ]

The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120.62 million shares, which is approximately 12.3209%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 104.65 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.66 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.69 billion in HPQ stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8905%.