why Ford Motor Co [F] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.81

Ford Motor Co [NYSE: F] gained 1.58% or 0.16 points to close at $10.26 with a heavy trading volume of 105512443 shares.

The daily chart for F points out that the company has recorded -3.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 128.15M shares, F reached to a volume of 105512443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ford Motor Co [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 3.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ford Motor Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on F stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Co is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for F stock

Ford Motor Co [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Ford Motor Co [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Ford Motor Co [F]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ford Motor Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Ford Motor Co [F]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Co go to -6.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ford Motor Co [F]

The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 343.16 million shares, which is approximately 8.6113%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 281.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.53 billion in F stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.14 billion in F stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2798%.