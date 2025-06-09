why Broadcom Inc [AVGO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $280.56

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.01%.

Over the last 12 months, AVGO stock rose by 85.55%. The one-year Broadcom Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.99. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1161.05 billion, with 4.70 billion shares outstanding and 4.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.49M shares, AVGO stock reached a trading volume of 41013694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $280.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $230, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on AVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 8.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.50, while it was recorded at 254.70 for the last single week of trading, and 194.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc Fundamentals:

Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 25.03%.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44.82 million shares, which is approximately 9.612%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 34.2 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$54.91 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$36.0 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 4.8081%.