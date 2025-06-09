why Barrick Mining Corp [B] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.19

Barrick Mining Corp [NYSE: B] slipped around -0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.82 at the close of the session, down -1.05%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.67M shares, B reached a trading volume of 18196380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barrick Mining Corp [B]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for B shares is $25.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on B stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Barrick Mining Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for Barrick Mining Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on B stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Mining Corp is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for B stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for B in the course of the last twelve months was 18.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.16.

How has B stock performed recently?

Barrick Mining Corp [B] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, B shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for B stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Barrick Mining Corp [B]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.14, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 18.49 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Mining Corp [B]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Barrick Mining Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.16 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

Earnings analysis for Barrick Mining Corp [B]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for B. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Mining Corp go to 20.97%.

Insider trade positions for Barrick Mining Corp [B]

The top three institutional holders of B stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.55 million shares, which is approximately 14.725%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.61 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$232.14 million in B stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$148.56 million in B stock with ownership which is approximately 6.993%.