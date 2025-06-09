why Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.17

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [NYSE: AQN] closed the trading session at $5.85.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.46 percent and weekly performance of 6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.73M shares, AQN reached to a volume of 13426493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp stock. On August 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AQN shares from 8.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AQN stock trade performance evaluation

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.56. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.39 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp go to 12.53%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp [AQN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: STARBOARD VALUE LP with ownership of 62.14 million shares, which is approximately 8.8571%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 28.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$169.43 million in AQN stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$158.48 million in AQN stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8548%.