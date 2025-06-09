Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] Is Currently 1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [NASDAQ: WBD] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $9.82 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.77M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 30017749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2024, representing the official price target for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on WBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for WBD stock

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, WBD shares gained by 14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc go to 70.77%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc [WBD]

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 248.57 million shares, which is approximately 10.1416%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 165.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.23 billion in WBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.08 billion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.9318%.