Wall Street Analyst Resumed Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $41.55 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.14M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 25308658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Super Micro Computer Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on SMCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 696.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.95.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.82. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 27.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.97 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.52, while it was recorded at 42.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.41 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.95 and a Current Ratio set at 6.66.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 22.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5.96 million shares, which is approximately 10.1583%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.02 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.29 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.0 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2478%.