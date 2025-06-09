Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOGL] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $173.68.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35634423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphabet Inc stands at 2.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.79%.

The market cap for GOOGL stock reached $2114.38 billion, with 5.83 billion shares outstanding and 5.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.80M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 35634423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $199.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $173 to $186. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on GOOGL stock. On April 25, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 205 to 189.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.77.

How has GOOGL stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.28, while it was recorded at 169.03 for the last single week of trading, and 171.34 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 12.91%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]

The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 504.37 million shares, which is approximately 4.0863%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 421.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$76.7 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$41.61 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership which is approximately 1.8507%.