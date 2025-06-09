Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bit Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BTBT] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.65.

Bit Digital Inc stock has also gained 12.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTBT stock has inclined by 4.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.08% and lost -9.56% year-on date.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $550.62 million, with 207.78 million shares outstanding and 203.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.24M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 19493243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Bit Digital Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on BTBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

BTBT stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.29. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 31.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bit Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.88 and a Current Ratio set at 3.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bit Digital Inc [BTBT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bit Digital Inc go to -2.70%.

Bit Digital Inc [BTBT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11.07 million shares, which is approximately 8.6444%. INVESCO LTD., holding 9.51 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$30.25 million in BTBT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $$17.5 million in BTBT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2972%.