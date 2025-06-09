Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Opendoor Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: OPEN] price surged by 2.98 percent to reach at $0.02.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.87. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, OPEN shares dropped by -22.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8244, while it was recorded at 0.6310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5023 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 2.99.

OPEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Opendoor Technologies Inc go to 26.03%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc [OPEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88.34 million shares, which is approximately 12.7387%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.28 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$98.04 million in OPEN stocks shares;