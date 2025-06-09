Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: IOVA] gained 13.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.05 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.38M shares, IOVA reached a trading volume of 19945361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IOVA shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for IOVA stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.14. With this latest performance, IOVA shares dropped by -34.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 1.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc go to 47.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc [IOVA]

The top three institutional holders of IOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.1113%. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 25.93 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$207.98 million in IOVA stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $$192.46 million in IOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.4254%.