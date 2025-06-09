Wall Street Analyst Downgrade B2gold Corp [BTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] loss -1.61% or -0.06 points to close at $3.67 with a heavy trading volume of 61733165 shares.

The daily chart for BTG points out that the company has recorded 31.07% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 50.46M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 61733165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2025, representing the official price target for B2gold Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2gold Corp [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 18.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.91 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 2.92 for the last 200 days.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 54.01%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at B2gold Corp [BTG]

The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 118.11 million shares, which is approximately 9.0357%. FMR LLC, holding 59.05 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$158.41 million in BTG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$138.4 million in BTG stock with ownership which is approximately 3.9215%.