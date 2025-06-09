Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA] Is Currently -25.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VERA] closed the trading session at $22.70.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.32 percent and weekly performance of 19.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, VERA reached to a volume of 12633211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERA shares is $65.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERA stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Vera Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on VERA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vera Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.25.

VERA stock trade performance evaluation

Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.79. With this latest performance, VERA shares gained by 0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.75, while it was recorded at 29.59 for the last single week of trading, and 34.91 for the last 200 days.

Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.30 and a Current Ratio set at 27.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vera Therapeutics Inc go to 12.94%.

Vera Therapeutics Inc [VERA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VERA stocks are: AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4.31 million shares, which is approximately 7.8745%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$130.98 million in VERA stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$120.76 million in VERA stock with ownership which is approximately 6.0986%.