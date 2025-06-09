Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] moved down -0.11: Why It’s Important

Vale S.A. ADR [NYSE: VALE] loss -0.11% or -0.01 points to close at $9.49 with a heavy trading volume of 28721727 shares.

The daily chart for VALE points out that the company has recorded -1.05% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.96M shares, VALE reached to a volume of 28721727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $12.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vale S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. ADR stock. On December 12, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for VALE shares from 14.50 to 11.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. ADR is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for VALE stock

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 9.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vale S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. ADR go to 9.24%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vale S.A. ADR [VALE]

The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 44.26 million shares, which is approximately 1.0354%. CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 34.7 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$387.58 million in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $$345.94 million in VALE stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7245%.