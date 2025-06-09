UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] moved up 43.39: Why It’s Important

UroGen Pharma Ltd [NASDAQ: URGN] surged by $2.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.37.

UroGen Pharma Ltd stock has also gained 73.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, URGN stock has declined by -24.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.28% and lost -30.80% year-on date.

The market cap for URGN stock reached $339.81 million, with 46.10 million shares outstanding and 38.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, URGN reached a trading volume of 20036911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URGN shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for UroGen Pharma Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for UroGen Pharma Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on URGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UroGen Pharma Ltd is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for URGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

URGN stock trade performance evaluation

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.82. With this latest performance, URGN shares dropped by -27.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 5.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.06 for the last 200 days.

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

UroGen Pharma Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.47 and a Current Ratio set at 5.65.

UroGen Pharma Ltd [URGN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of URGN stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3.56 million shares, which is approximately 9.661%. ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 3.3 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$55.37 million in URGN stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $$51.74 million in URGN stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3739%.