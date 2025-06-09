UBS lifts Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: ITUB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.46%.

Over the last 12 months, ITUB stock rose by 25.15%. The one-year Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.81. The average equity rating for ITUB stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.96 billion, with 5.33 billion shares outstanding and 5.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.57M shares, ITUB stock reached a trading volume of 23878419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2025, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50.

ITUB Stock Performance Analysis:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

ITUB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR go to 9.35%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR [ITUB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 85.63 million shares, which is approximately 0.8745%. WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 59.44 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$347.13 million in ITUB stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $$281.64 million in ITUB stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4925%.