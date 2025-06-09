Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] Is Currently 1.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 0.93 points on Friday, while shares priced at $85.60 at the close of the session, up 1.10%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.39M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 28103645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $97.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 22.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.71. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.24, while it was recorded at 83.98 for the last single week of trading, and 73.99 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to -0.30%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176.19 million shares, which is approximately 8.4215%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 147.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$10.72 billion in UBER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$7.58 billion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9853%.