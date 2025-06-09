Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell -26.92% so far this year. What now?

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 3.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $295.14.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 162483124 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc stands at 8.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $949.32 billion, with 3.22 billion shares outstanding and 2.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 126.74M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 162483124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $308.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.51. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tesla Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $450 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $475 to $350, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TSLA stock. On April 07, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 550 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc is set at 19.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 140.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.54.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.81. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Tesla Inc [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 291.92, while it was recorded at 319.77 for the last single week of trading, and 305.07 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tesla Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc go to 18.61%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc [TSLA]

The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 237.62 million shares, which is approximately 7.4467%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 190.08 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$37.61 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$22.55 billion in TSLA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.5716%.