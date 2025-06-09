Sunrun Inc [RUN] fell -8.00% so far this year. What now?

Sunrun Inc [NASDAQ: RUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.62%.

Over the last 12 months, RUN stock dropped by -39.21%. The one-year Sunrun Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.26. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.94 billion, with 227.32 million shares outstanding and 205.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.51M shares, RUN stock reached a trading volume of 15406813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $11.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 15.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Sunrun Inc [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 8.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc Fundamentals:

Sunrun Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc go to 55.22%.

Sunrun Inc [RUN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41.4 million shares, which is approximately 18.6089%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23.38 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$277.24 million in RUN stocks shares;